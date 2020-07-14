Serra Honda O’Fallon makes buying a car easier than ever

Serra Honda O’Fallon can now service your car and bring you one to test drive, so you don’t have to leave home!

O'FALLON, Ill. — Buying a car is more convenient than ever! You don’t even have to leave your house. Serra Honda O’Fallon is a car dealership that will bring the vehicle to you so that you can test drive it. Not only that, they are launching a mobile service truck that will do quick maintenance wherever you are!

Ben Brown is here to tell us all about car shopping during a pandemic. To put it briefly, it has been interesting. Serra Honda O’Fallon has been extra cautious to make sure that their customers feel safe during this time. They clean the facility and the vehicles more thoroughly than ever.

Now, you are able to sign off on a car and make a deal from the comfort of your own home. This has allowed them to demonstrate how easy this process can be, especially bringing test drives to people’s homes. Although sales took a dip early on, they had a record June!

When you buy a car with Serra Honda O’Fallon, you will always receive speed and efficiency. Now, you can also take advantage of their mobile service truck as well. This allows them to stay on top of convenience and move into the ease of the future. As always, the CR-V is a hot car along with the Civic and the Pilot.

Serra Honda is in O’Fallon, Illinois. Check out their inventory on SerraHondaOfallon.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

