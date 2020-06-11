Serra Honda is giving back to the community

November is a month full of giving thanks, and locally owned Serra Honda is celebrating that spirit of gratitude by giving back to the community in a variety of ways

O'FALLON, Ill. — The holiday season is an annual reminder for a lot of us to count our blessings. For Serra Honda in O’Fallon, IL, gratitude is part of their approach every day! Knowing that the community is there to support Serra Honda, they say it is the least they can do to give back to the community as well.

For all of October the dealership decked out its building off Route 64 to support the work of the Pink Ribbon Girls. They are continuing that community focus into November starting with a special discount in honor of veterans’ day. They are offering 10% off all service visits for all veterans, especially their neighbors at Scott Air Force Base. That discount applies to any and every type of car.

Serra Honda is also offering a honey baked ham to anyone who buys a new car throughout the holidays. Heading into the Christmas season, they will even be giving a free car away.

Serra Honda O’Fallon is at 1268 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon, IL. You can learn more at serrahondaofallon.com or call 618-622-0588.

