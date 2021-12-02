For Serra Honda O’Fallon, community is everything

It might be cold outside, but there is something heartwarming happening inside Serra Honda O’Fallon.

O'FALLON, Ill. — Serra Honda O’Fallon gets you in the car you love to drive, but what drives them is giving back to the community. They are doing something special to help during National Heart Month this February. Serra Honda O’Fallon is giving a portion of every car sale to a local heart health non-profit.

For Serra Honda O’Fallon, it is all about spreading love and awareness for all the amazing heart organizations out there. They are giving back to the community all February long. The community is their lifeline, and the community comes in daily to buy cars and have them serviced from Serra Honda which in turn supports all of their staff. This is why when you walk in to buy a car, a sign for the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation is there to greet you.

The mission of the non-profit the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation is to spread love by strengthening and empowering families of children with a congenital heart defect. Ollie who had CHD passed away eight years ago. Hi parents Mark and Jen have been fundraising ever since to buy life saving new technology for local hospitals and provide mental health support to other parents.

Reading about what they have done for the community and other children that are going through the same thing inspired Serra Honda, and they knew they wanted to be a part of their cause. When you buy a car at the Serra Honda O’Fallon dealership this month, you will also be supporting the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation. Last month and this month, customers have been able to get 0% APR on a lot of the cars on Serra Honda’s lot. A portion of every mobile mechanic visit will also go towards he Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation this month.

Serra Honda O’Fallon is located at 1268 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon, IL. Give them a call at 618-622-0588 or visit serrahondaofallon.com.

Heart of STL: Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation Spread Love, support mental health, and help fund new technology with the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation. February is Heart Month and here at Show Me St. Louis, we are partnering with Serra Honda to shed some light on local heart organizations. We are starting the Heart of STL series with the Ollie Hinkle Heart foundation.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.