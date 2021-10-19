Serra Honda O’Fallon goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The dealership will hold its first ever ‘Trunk or Treat Spectacular’ event on October 30 to benefit Pink Ribbon Girls

O'FALLON, Ill. — Serra Honda in O’Fallon Illinois has gone pink for the month of October to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The dealership has decked out the outside and inside of the building in pink.

Serra Honda has also partnered with local nonprofit Pink Ribbon Girls. Every Friday, employees who donate to the organization can wear jeans to work.

But casual Friday isn’t the only effort. There will also be Serra Honda’s first ever Trunk or Treat Spectacular event on Saturday, October 30 to benefit Pink Ribbon Girls.

Businesses will participate and hand out candy to kids. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Serra Honda’s parking lot, which is located at 1268 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon, Illinois.

For more information, visit serrahondaofallon.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.