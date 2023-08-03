x
Show Me St. Louis

Seth "The Speaker" Miller shares tips for living authentically

The retired US Air Force Master Sergeant and accountability coach joins us in studio with tips to shift your mindset and ways to hold yourself accountable.

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — Seth “The Speaker” Miller is a retired US Air Force Master Sergeant of 21 years. He is currently the Scott VFW Post 4183 Commander. After leaving the military, Seth became a professional speaker, accountability coach, and author. In his book, “The Black Collar Mindset,” he introduces a tool for personal and organizational enhancement by holding each other accountable. He’s also a podcast producer and host of The Lion’s Den with Seth and Healed with Seth “The Speaker” with a combined audience of 10K. When he's not spending time with family, Seth enjoys opportunities to speak at schools, conferences, and veteran-focused events.

Wednesday morning, Seth joined Mary to share his top 3 tips of accountability. Take a listen! Learn more at Seththespeaker.com.

