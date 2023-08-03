Seth "The Speaker" Miller shares tips for living authentically

ST. LOUIS — Seth “The Speaker” Miller is a retired US Air Force Master Sergeant of 21 years. He is currently the Scott VFW Post 4183 Commander. After leaving the military, Seth became a professional speaker, accountability coach, and author. In his book, “The Black Collar Mindset,” he introduces a tool for personal and organizational enhancement by holding each other accountable. He’s also a podcast producer and host of The Lion’s Den with Seth and Healed with Seth “The Speaker” with a combined audience of 10K. When he's not spending time with family, Seth enjoys opportunities to speak at schools, conferences, and veteran-focused events.