Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is at The Muny now through August 18

It’s a tale that will take you dancing through the Oregon frontier in the late 1800s.

ST. LOUIS — The third musical of the season at The Muny kicks off tonight. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is a dance-filled classic with a bit of a modern take.

Edward Watts plays Adam Pontipee, the oldest brother who is a little rough around the edges. This will be Edward’s Muny debut. His wife, Sarah Meahl, made her Muny debut 10 years ago with this same show and is back playing the same role – this time, with her husband by her side.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is based on the Academy Award-winning 1954 film, but here at The Muny, the musical isn’t stuck in 1954.