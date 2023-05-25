Shop for Unique Pieces with The Cherokee Caravan

Shop to you drop with six blocks of vendors in an open-air market setting.

ST. LOUIS — Get ready to shop this Memorial Day weekend for some vintage styles for the summer season. The Cherokee Caravan will be at the historic Cherokee Antique Row on May 29 from 9 to 5 p.m.

Cherokee Street will be filled with vendors showing off their one-of-a-kind pieces. You can find everything from hats, jewelry, clothes, and more. Attendees can also enjoy food from local food trucks while they shop and other live entertainment.