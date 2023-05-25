Shop for Unique Pieces with The Cherokee Caravan

ST. LOUIS — Get ready to shop this Memorial Day weekend for some vintage styles for the summer season. The Cherokee Caravan will be at the historic Cherokee Antique Row on May 29 from 9 to 5 p.m.
Cherokee Street will be filled with vendors showing off their one-of-a-kind pieces. You can find everything from hats, jewelry, clothes, and more. Attendees can also enjoy food from local food trucks while they shop and other live entertainment.
Thursday morning, John Kylnott from the Cherokee Antique Row Merchants Association, joined Mary Caltrider in the studio to preview the event. Watch as Mary tries on some of the unique pieces that the Cherokee Caravan has to offer.