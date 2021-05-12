Loyal to Local: Shorty Mix Gourmet Cookies

Erica King, founder and creator behind Shorty Mix Gourmet Cookies, is a self-taught and family-inspired baker.

ST. LOUIS — It’s not every day you hear cheddar cheese popcorn inspired the start of a cookie business.

During summertime in Chicago a few years ago, she found herself walking down the street devouring her favorite: Garrett’s Popcorn.

She had plans to return to her hometown of St. Louis, but she knew she was going to miss that cheesy popcorn. That is when she came up with the idea for her business, and she launched it in 2019.

The original flavor was inspired by that popcorn. It’s called the Chicago Cheddar Caramel, which is a combination of sweet and savory.

King also ventured out and created flavors such as Texas Jalapeno Lime, Churro Chocolate Chip, and Moroccan Snickerdoodle.