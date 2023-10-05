Show Me Reptiles to host annual Tarantula, reptile expo

Show Me Snakes is a company that organizes educational reptile events.

ST. LOUIS — Show Me Snakes is a company that organizes educational reptile events. It doesn't matter if you call them a "Reptile Expo" or a "Reptile Show" they are here for your reptile events.

Show Me Snakes didn't just pop up as a company that holds award winning educational reptile shows. They began as a "bad idea" in a family living room.

The idea was called the "Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show" or "Show Me Show" for short. Reptile shows were already a thing, but they wanted something different and are providing that.