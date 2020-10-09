Show Me Show Down: Chiefs vs. Texans

MISSOURI, USA — Tune in each week to see Spectrum's Show Me Show Down trivia question about one of the week's football match-up teams!
Clue: This Chiefs player is also great with a bat! As a senior in high school, he had the highest batting average in all of Northeast Ohio.
Answer: Travis Kelce!
During Kelce's senior year, he had a .577 batting average!
THIS VIDEO INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.