x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Show Me St. Louis

Show Me Show Down: Chiefs vs. Texans

Test your Chiefs trivia knowledge!

MISSOURI, USA — Tune in each week to see Spectrum's Show Me Show Down trivia question about one of the week's football match-up teams!

Clue: This Chiefs player is also great with a bat! As a senior in high school, he had the highest batting average in all of Northeast Ohio.

Answer: Travis Kelce!

During Kelce's senior year, he had a .577 batting average!

THIS VIDEO INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

Related Articles