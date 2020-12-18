Show Me Show Down: Giants vs. Browns

Test your Cleveland Browns trivia knowledge!

ST. LOUIS — Tune in each week to see Spectrum's Show Me Show Down trivia question about one of the week's football match-up teams!

Question: What did the Cleveland Browns coach, Paul Brown, invent?

Answer: The game’s modern face masks, the concept of the practice squad, and the draw play

He was also the first coach to use game film to scout opposing teams and the first to hire a full-time staff of assistants. Most importantly, Brown helped break professional football’s color barrier by bringing the first black players on his team.

