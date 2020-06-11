Show Me Show Down: Buccaneers vs. Saints

Test your Saints trivia knowledge!

NEW ORLEANS — Tune in each week to see Spectrum's Show Me Show Down trivia question about one of the week's football match-up teams!

Question: Which Saints QB was known as the “Cajun Cannon”?

Answer: Bobby Hebert

Bobby helped New Orleans achieve its first ever winning season, it only took the franchise 20 seasons to get there.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.