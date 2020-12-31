Show Me Show Down: Washington vs. Eagles

Test your Eagles trivia knowledge!

PHILADELPHIA — Tune in each week to see Spectrum's Show Me Show Down trivia question about one of the week's football match-up teams!

Question: What former Eagle was the inspiration for the movie “Invincible”?

Answer: Vince Papale

Invincible is based on Papale’s life. From high school to college he only played one year of football total. He somehow managed to then get on a semi-pro football team and got noticed by the Eagles Head Coach and was invited to open tryouts.

