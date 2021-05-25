Show Me St. Charles: BeerSauce Shop

With four locations in Missouri, BeerSauce provides customers with personalized experiences as they shop for beer, sauces, and craft whiskey.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — “He’s the beer, I’m the sauce,” Rick Duree said. Duree, along with business partner and fellow Lindenwood alum Andrew Tessmer, founded BeerSauce, a unique experience for the food and beverage lover.

At the flagship location in St. Peters, customers can browse more than 500 craft brews to suit any palate. From IPAs to sour beers to seltzers, Tessmer, the beer-loving co-owner hand selects all of the options sold in-store and prides the store on offering unique, hard-to-find selection. In addition to canned and bottled brews, BeerSauce also has nearly 20 beers on tap in addition to a full-service food menu that includes the signature BeerSauce Burnt Ends, Tennessee BBQ Nachos, and a Coney Island Special.

Carefully crafted and developed by Duree, the food menu features the sauce side of the company in its glory. With more than 200 sauces and rubs available for purchase, in addition to specialty pickles, BeerSauce offers something for everyone. The value, Duree says, is knowledgeable staff who are passionate about what they serve and who can help anyone find what they’re looking for.

Duree’s passion for entrepreneurship and business start-ups is directly linked to his education at Lindenwood University, where he first met Tessmer. Both attribute their success and industry expertise to the classrooms and faculty at Lindenwood and are thankful for the University’s focus on Real Experience. Real Success. which they apply in their work every day.

A serial entrepreneur, Duree established the Duree Center for Entrepreneurship at Lindenwood, which seeks to inspire and support the entrepreneurial spirit in the greater St. Louis region. Found in Ballwin, Sunset Hills, and the flagship location in St. Peters, Tessmer and Duree are excited about the future of BeerSauce.

BeerSauce opens its fourth franchised location in Kansas City this month. For more information about BeerSauce, visit beersauceshop.com.

