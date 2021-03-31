Show Me St. Charles: Mary Easton Sibley

Learn about Mary Easton Sibley, the founder of Lindenwood University in 1827.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — In recognition of Women’s History Month, Lindenwood University shares the story of Mary Easton Sibley, a woman who stood at the forefront of education. Sibley founded Lindenwood University in 1827 and laid the foundation for its future. Passionate about women’s education, she was unafraid to be progressive and invested in the success of Lindenwood.

In 1827, the Sibleys arrived in St. Charles, and Mary began making an immediate impact by offering educational opportunities for local children. By 1831, the The Linden Wood School for Girls, under Mary’s leadership, built a log cabin to provide classroom space and serve as a boarding home for twenty students. As the student population increased, financial security decreased, and Mary traveled to the east to raise money for Lindenwood to keep the doors open and continue serving students. In 1856, as the Sibleys planned to retire, they deeded Lindenwood to the Presbyterian Church. The school was later known as Linden Wood College, and eventually transitioned to Lindenwood University.

Since then, Lindenwood has grown tremendously, opening doors to more than 7,000 students annually through on-ground, hybrid, and online learning options. The campus has grown to include more than 50 facilities that support the educational and student experience at Lindenwood. The historic heritage campus is complemented by new, state-of-the-art facilities for students to live and learn.

The institution has grown, but one thing has remained the same. From Mary Easton Sibley to the faculty leading Lindenwood’s classrooms of 2021, there is an ever-present commitment to being committed to excellence and making a positive impact in the lives of others. With a legacy spanning close to 200 years in St. Charles, Lindenwood University continues to be driven by innovation, rooted in tradition, and educating for the future.

