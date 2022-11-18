Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: CASA of St. Louis

CASA of St. Louis ensures through the uncertainties, a child who has experienced abuse or neglect is heard and their needs remain a priority.

ST. LOUIS — Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers are a diverse group of individuals who share a commitment to improving the lives of children. They receive specialized training and are sworn in by a judge who then appoints them to advocate for a child or children in the St. Louis County Family Court system due to abuse or neglect.

As part of Show Me St. Louis Giving Week, Shamele Hill, MSW and Schalene Houston-Butler of CASA of St. Louis stopped by discuss the organization, and also call on members of the St. Louis community to join in on their mission.

For further information on CASA of St. Louis or to find out more about becoming a volunteer, visit stlcasa.org.

