Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: Gateway180

ST. LOUIS — Gateway180 is a 120 bed shelter for women, children and families experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit serves as a temporary home to their clients 24/7. Executive Director, Kathy Connors, joined Mary in studio for the Show Me St. Louis Giving Week. Connors explains their team is aggressive in assisting families to reduce their housing barriers. In fact, in 2019 – 2022, Gateway180 moved 75% of those served to next step and permanent housing. Additionally, they are currently conducting an innovative shelter to housing program with STL City.