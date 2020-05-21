Support local chefs with Sare Food

Get locally prepared meals full of all the ingredients you love.

ST. LOUIS — Prepared food delivery is nothing new, but what if you could support local chefs along with it? There is a service that is offering just that, and you can even tell them what foods you like and dislike. Sare Food is right here in St. Louis, and Courtney caught up with them to get all the details on their services.

Angela, spokesperson for Sare Food, explains that Sare Food connects local food service providers with busy families or just people who don’t know how to cook. Since we have been at home more recently, people are getting tired of cooking. Sare Food allows you to reach out to local chefs in the St. Louis community and have them send you a meal with contactless delivery.

Sare comes from the Hindu word meaning “all”. This means that there are all kinds of food available for you. Also, by allowing you to talk to your chef, you can tell them about your likes, dislikes, and dietary needs.

Chef Nagle sent Courtney some barbeque and honey butter cornbread to try. He says that if you have to add sauce, it isn’t good barbeque! Chef wants everything he makes to be great from the first bite.

You can find Chef Nagle and more on sarefood.com. As a Show Me St. Louis viewer, you can get 10% off your first order with the promo code FIVE.