The St. Louis Cultural Flamenco Society is kicking off their 40th anniversary season!

The St. Louis Cultural Flamenco Society joins Show Me St. Louis today live in studio to show Mary Caltrider some exciting dance moves!

ST. LOUIS — Today Show Me St. Louis welcomed Artistic Director Marisel Salascruz to our show to speak about the non profit organization she founded in 1984, The St. Louis Cultural Flamenco Society. This non profit is about to kick off their 40th season here in St. Louis with a special performance this Saturday, October 14th at both 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Bayless High School Theater in Affton, MO.

This performance is aimed at bringing awareness to those who have faced Alzheimer's disease. Their show is entitled “Dreams of Lost Memories,” it pays heartfelt homage to dancers and musicians who are no longer with us, particularly those who have been victims of Alzheimer’s. It is being presented in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter as well as the Knight Alzheimer Disease Research Center at Washington University. One of the Society’s goals was to make this show accessible for seniors and their families – which is why it’s being held at the 600-seat Bayless High School Theater located at 4532 Weber Road, St. Louis, MO 63123.