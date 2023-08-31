Show Me the Tea with 93.7 the Bull's Dusty

ST. LOUIS — 93.7 The Bull's Dusty stops by the Show Me studio to chat upcoming shows with Mary. The radio personality shares the excitement as Jason Aldean and Jordan Davis make their way to the Lou!

And, if you couldn't get that ticket for any of Taylor Swift's shows in the U.S. -- here's another idea. A filmed version of her Eras Tour will hit movie theaters this fall. The trailer dropped this morning. The opening is set for Friday, October 13th. AMC Theatres is promising the film will play at every one of its U.S. locations at least four times a day through the initial engagement. The theater chain stresses, Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing are all encouraged.