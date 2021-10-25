Show Me visits St. Louis' sweetest fall destination

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

At this candy kitchen on Pattison Avenue in St. Louis, where production happens for two companies, one thing is for certain: You will fall in love with everything they create.

Dan Abel said, “Best time to shop. Fall is the best time. So is Christmas, Easter, every other day of the week.”

Fall is a great time of year at Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate and Bissinger's, which are owned by the same local family, the Abels.

“Fall is fun. We are taking great flavor profiles. Fresh dipped caramel apples, fall collections this year… we launched maple caramel. Think of pure maple syrup and cook that into caramel. Then we had it shaped into leaf,” he said.

From 40 year old recipes like the solid chocolate fall leaves to newer trends like pumpkin spice latte flavored chocolate.

He said, “For the PSL fans out there the PSL chocolate bar. this might be the number one thing we've produced this year.”

This is the last week for those delicious caramel apples.

“We run them up until Halloween. All extras go to my house… we are the house with the extra caramel apples,” he said.

All of these goodies are available now but it's hard to say how long they'll be on store shelves since things are selling out faster this year.

“People’s buying patterns are changing, people are trying to get ahead. We are dealing with unique challenges and we feel comfortable with inventory levels right now but that could change very quickly,” he said.

It's hard to think about Thanksgiving before Halloween but Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate and Bissinger’s are always a few steps ahead.

Christine Abel said, “This is how my family and I set out table. We use our Bissinger’s 3 pound turkey as our centerpiece.”

No matter what time of year, these siblings are always thinking about Christmas.

“One of the items we have is this Countdown to Christmas calendar that we have in partnership with Hallmark Channel,” she said.

No sweeter way to celebrate the holidays.

For locations and product information, visit: bissingers.com or chocolatechocolate.com.

