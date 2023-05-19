Show Me Your Graduates: We share your graduate photos!

Celebrate the Class of 2023!

On Friday, we celebrated the class of 2023! Kicking us off is a photo from Deb Babchick who received her degree from SEMO at age 72. Way to go! Drew Sims graduated kindergarten from North County Christian School. It truly shows that no matter what age, hard work pays off! Up next is Alexis Hope Clifford who graduated from Grandview High School in Ware, MO. Congratulations to Ellie Haeggberg from Christian High School looking just lovely in her cap and gown! Cole Simpson shared this photo after graduating from Edwardsville High School. Mauri Green from Hazelwood Central High School. Last but not least, we have the entire Greenville University Football team! Congratulations!

And we had some family from the Show Me Team who are graduates as well. Our associate producer Mary Thaier is celebrating her sister, Anna Thaier, who is graduating from Missouri State this morning! We're so proud of you Anna!