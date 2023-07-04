x
Show Me St. Louis

Show your teachers the love with this teacher and mother owned small business

Two Little Bees shares her handcrafted products ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week and Mother’s Day

ST. LOUIS — Teacher and mother-owned business, Two Little Bees offers hand-crafted goods for moms, teachers, and of course, your own little bees. Friday morning, owner Lauren Compton, joined Mary in studio to share her latest products. As summer and Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, Two Little Bees has you covered!

Shop now in person at 314 Makers in the Grove, or Incarnate Word Academy Spring Boutique on April 27th. Learn more on Instagram @twolittlebeesstl. Shop at etsy.com/shop/twolittlebeesstl.

