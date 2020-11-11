Shriners Hospitals for Children turned these parents’ fear into hope

The doctors were able to save Camille’s leg and her dream of becoming a ballerina.

ST. LOUIS — 3-year-old Camille’s rare health condition caused her left leg to be much shorter than her right. The doctors had said they’d have to amputate it when she was a newborn.

Her parents felt so scared, but that fear turned into hope when they got a second opinion at Shriners Hospitals for Children - St. Louis.

Not only did they save her leg – they saved this little girl’s dream of becoming a ballerina.

Shriners Hospitals prides itself on giving parents hope. They give these parents more options for their children, along with individualized care for each child.

Shriners Hospitals for Children – St. Louis is located at 4400 Clayton Avenue. For more information, visit shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

