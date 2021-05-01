Local Silent Retreat helps you press pause on a busy life

ST. LOUIS — In order to slow down, some people are staying silent. Silent Retreats are certainly one way to unplug from your busy life. Meet the St. Louis occupational therapist who wants you to give yourself permission to press pause.



In a world of noise, Dr. Brittany Conners wants you to be quiet.



She said, "Studies show that 2 minutes of silence is more relaxing to your brain and body than your favorite song."



This St. Louis native and occupational therapist is a self-described ball of energy who believes everyone can benefit from staying still.



"What I've done is put a modern twist to an age old practice,” she said.



She started PAUSE, a silent retreat.



“I'm an expert of everyday activity, but I'm asking you to do nothing, which might seem counter intuitive. But that’s part of my creative approach to still help you as an OT doing what you want by getting you to take a break,” she said.



Her next silent retreat is January 16th. There's a limited in-person option at Tech Artista in downtown St. Louis, as well as a virtual option.



She said, “PAUSE is for anyone who doesn't know how to stop.”



The silent retreat lasts from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



She said, “The way I break it down is increments. So, 30 minutes in silence then a 30 minute silent activity, so it doesn’t have to be still as a rock. If you want to do yoga, color, if you want to journal - I offer the space and open the space.”



So, if it's time to take your foot off the gas pedal, a silent retreat might be the answer to all the noise.



“I'd just like to say nonstop stops here. So, if you have trouble stopping, this is for you,” she said.