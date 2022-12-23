Simple, easy holiday cookies on a budget

Our associate producer, Mary Thaier, stopped by Ruler Foods to whip up her go-to holiday cookie – Christmas Hollies.

Christmas Hollies Recipe:

Ingredients

1 (16 ounce) package large marshmallows

½ cup butter, softened

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ½ teaspoons green food coloring

4 ½ cups cornflakes cereal

Red M&Ms for topping



Directions

In a saucepan over low heat, melt together the marshmallows, butter, vanilla, and food coloring. Mix in the cornflakes cereal.

Drop by spoonfuls on wax paper, and decorate with red M&Ms. Set aside, and allow to cool

Follow Mary and Show Me St. Louis on Instagram for a full rundown of the recipe, and extra content.

