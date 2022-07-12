Sip and Serve: 12 Bars of Charity returns to downtown STL

Gather, give back and get

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS - Coordinating outfits with friends and hopping from bar to bar all across STL never looked so good! Now, you can do all of those things among thousands of others, all while giving back to your favorite local charity.

12 Bars of Charity is bringing the cheer this holiday season with a perfectly pre-planned pub crawl. Participants will pay one flat fee to receive the comfiest ticket of all, (a sweatshirt), shuttle transportation to nearly 30 area bars, and drink specials all day long.

For every participant, $15 will be donated to the local charity of their choosing. Some of those charities include Make A Wish, St. Jude, World Pediatric Project, Stray Rescue and more.

Each charity is paired with a coordinating color, but for those with more of a neutral taste, there is a beige sweatshirt available, too. Upon choosing the neutral sweatshirt, participants will still choose a charity for 12 Bars to donate to.

The event kicks off at 2 pm on Saturday, December 17th and lasts until 6 pm.