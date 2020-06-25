Skyzone Fenton is back open!

Skyzone is full of fun for the entire family!

FENTON, Mo. — How about a place where kids can get all of their energy out, meet friends, and stay safely distanced this summer?! It is easy to see why people are jumping for joy that Skyzone Fenton is open again!

Skyzone Fenton has made some changes to keep everyone safe. They have gone above and beyond state guidelines to make sure that they are providing a safe experience for their guests and team members. Every employee is required to wear a face mask, and they are all screened to ensure that they are coming to work safely.

Skyzone Fenton has added sanitation stations for easy access to hand sanitizer and so team members can properly clean high-frequency touch points. There are also plexiglass partitions at all points of sale. They have even added digital QR code signage to fill out your waiver and buy tickets without having to touch a keyboard. Social distancing in lines is also a priority.

For those who may have missed events in the last few months or maybe just want to spend some quality time with their family, you can reserve a Private Play experience. You will go together from station to station in a 90-minute time slot.

Skyzone is great for kids and parents! It is fun for all ages, and you can save some money by getting a membership! They start at as little as $19.99 a month. It is much more than just trampolines.

Learn more at skyzone.com/fenton or visit their Facebook page.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

