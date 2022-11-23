Small Business Saturday Shopping at Addi Lu’s means joining a family

“Small Business Saturday is really one of our most favorite days of the year, we are so grateful and so appreciative,” says Stephanie Stotts, co-owner of Addi Lu’s.

Welcome to Addi Lu’s.

“We do glass engraving where we do not put it in a machine and tell a computer what to put it in, I do it all by hand,” says Stotts. “We do wood burning; we can personalize charcuterie boards where instead of putting in a machine, I hand personalize them.”

Located in Oakville, Missouri, this trendy shop first started as a casual lunch conversation between Stephanie Stotts, her mother, Linda Finklang and sister, Krissy Ziegler.

“And we just decided that Oakville, which is the community we live in, does not have anywhere to shop, and as a joke we said maybe we should be the ones to do it,” says Stotts. “And it was a joke, but we kept talking about it, and I planted this seed in my head. I knew this was something I wanted.”

Now, that casual conversation turned into a reality. For 10 years, the small business owners have reshaped how to shop in Oakville. The store offers one of the largest selections of handcrafted clay jewelry in the area, made by Stephanie herself! You can also shop personalized charcuterie boards and glass engravings, too. Plus, customers can find clothes, decorations, gift items and more!

But maybe the best part of this one stop shop? You are joining a family.

“We come in, it is my mom and I here every day, my sister will come in, my daughters sometimes, my niece, or my cousin comes in every Wednesday,” says Stotts. “Everyone is related, and we joke that when you come in you come in as a stranger, but when you leave you leave as family if not just as a friend.”

For this locally owned business, it has always been about the people! Shopping small business Saturday sends you home with a cute collection of items while also knowing you are supporting your community, too.

“If you do not support the businesses in your community, what is going to be left in your community? If we do not have you, we do not survive.”

You can find the boutique at 4327 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, MO. Find more information by following them on Facebook.

