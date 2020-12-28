What is small claims court?

Andy Crouppen is here to explain what small claims court is and what cases are handled there.

ST. LOUIS — Maybe you’ve heard about small claims court but don’t know exactly what that means or what takes place there. Andy Crouppen, from Brown & Crouppen, is here to explain.

Andy says that small claims court is exactly what it sounds like. It is for people who have small matters to resolve between them and someone else. It is also not usually something big enough to justify hiring a lawyer for. It is set up so the two parties can come together and try to resolve the matter, and a judge is present.

Andy goes on to say that in Missouri small claims court, the most you can be awarded is $5,000 and it can only be a monetary award. In Illinois, there are some other things that can be awarded, and the amount cannot exceed $10,000.

If you need legal advice, give the experts at Brown & Crouppen a call at 314-222-2222 or visit GetBC.com. Also be sure to check out their YouTube channel.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.