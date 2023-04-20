Smoothie King brings their blends to the bowl

Thursday morning, Smoothie King Blendologist, Tina Hua, joined Mary in studio to share their new smoothie bowls. At all locations, customers can now find 6 new Smoothie Bowls at Smoothie King with either a pitaya (dragon fruit) or açai base. They feature fresh, wholesome ingredients for guests who are looking for made-to-order alternative for breakfast or lunch on the go that is full of flavor and superfoods.