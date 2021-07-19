x
Show Me St. Louis

Cool down and rehydrate with Smoothie King

Tina Hua from Smoothie King stopped by Television Plaza to join Show Me St. Louis with some Hydration Smoothies.

ST. LOUIS — Summer is heating up, and Tina Hua from Smoothie King stopped by Television Plaza to join Show Me St. Louis with some Hydration Smoothies.

Cool down and rehydrate with a Smoothie King Hydration Watermelon Smoothie, packed with summer flavors and thirst-quenching coconut water. You can also try the Hydration Tart Cherry Lemonade, an only-only exclusive.

To find a Smoothie King location near you, visit smoothieking.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY. 

