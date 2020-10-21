Snack. serves up edible cookie dough through pop-ups and online orders

ST. LOUIS — Keegan Nesch and Claire Ford came up with the idea for a business called Snack. during the pandemic.



Nesch said, "I work for a catering company in St. Louis, and with COVID, nobody's really having parties. Hours got cut, they were doing what they could but we were still struggling a little bit. So, we decided to do this."



Keegan is a chef. Claire works in design and marketing.



Ford said, "I'm kind of the other half of the business."



The business started by selling salsa then moved into something sweet: edible cookie dough and cookies.



Ford said, "We chose Snack. because we didn't want to limit ourselves to just a sweet food or just a savory food or just being a bakery. We wanted to create snacks because if you have the right attitude, everything can be a snack."



There are three types of salsa: Weak Link, Average Joe and Hot Stuff. Cookies include Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, and Apple Cookies. And last but not least, the cookie dough flavors are the OG, Confetti Kid, and Oreo.