St. Louisans have continued to treasure shoes, even so much as to, hosting a whole event around them.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native, Nelly, could be seen as a pioneer in the fashion-world making shoe's a fashion statement with his popular hit song, Air Force 1's.

Now, over 20 years later, St. Louisans have continued to treasure shoes, even so much as to, hosting a whole event around them.