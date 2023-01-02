SN Partners Outdoor Show at the St. Charles Convention Center

The show will be from 1-6pm on Feb. 3, 10-6pm on Feb. 4, and 10-5pm on Feb. 5.

ST. LOUIS — February 3-5 SN Partners John Deere will be hosting quite the show for the outdoor enthusiast.

You can learn tips and tricks from experts for all John Deere equipment from compact tractors, residential and commercial mowers, gator utv's, and compact construction equipment.

YouTube star Tractor Time Tim will also be there with his one of a kind John Deere tractor answering all your questions as well.

Coming to the show will help you make your property spring ready, so you won't want to miss it.

