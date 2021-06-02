Loyal to Local: Soap4Cure

With the help of her husband, Micah, they were able to start Soap4Cure to raise funds for ATCP, which is funding research for Ataxia Telangectasia.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis mom is on a mission to raise money and awareness for a cure to a rare neuro degenerative disease that her daughter suffers from, along with 500 other children in the United States.

Aichia Lisenfeld has been making skincare products since 2013 shortly after her son was born. He had eczema, and she wanted a lotion made with natural ingredients best for his delicate skin.

She ventured into making soap about a year later and has been hooked ever since.

With the help of her husband, Micah, they were able to start Soap4Cure to raise funds for ATCP, which is funding research for Ataxia Telangectasia.

Along with soaps and lotions, they also have scrubs, shampoo, conditioner, and various other natural bath and body products.