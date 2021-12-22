Help & Hope: Sober Celebration Ideas for New Year’s Eve

Have a game night, head to the movies, or ring in the new year in nature

EOLIA, Mo. — New Year’s Eve can be a challenging night for people who are in recovery from a substance use disorder centered on alcohol.

The champagne – and other libations – tend to flow freely on the last night of the year.

Aviary Recovery Center has some Sober Celebration Ideas for NYE.

Get together for a game night. A big get-together is not required to make New Year’s Eve memorable. Invite a few like-minded friends over for a night of games. Spend the evening in friendly competition and celebrate spending time with those closest to you.

Head out to the movies or enjoy the outdoors and welcome the new year in nature.

Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.