Sober-living home for women coming to St. Louis County

Gratitude House planning to offer safe space for women in recovery

“If you are in a car accident, you go to the hospital, ER you get that fixed, chances are you will not just go back home and learn how to walk on your own, in the same way a women should be in a sober living home for women,” says Amy Payne, Gratitude House.

“It is very important when you are first in recovery, to be around other people who are trying to do the same thing,” Christine Intagliata, Gratitude House.

It was an idea that came from not only a need for the St. Louis community, but also, a personal connection.

“I have been in a lot of meetings, every day for 3 decades, and there are so many women who are coming in that that aren't making it, says Beth Drewett, Gratitude House.

Founded by a group of women in Twelve Step Recovery programs, Gratitude House was formed. The planned sober-living home will be a space for women in recovery in St. Louis County. For women, recovery looks different. Oftentimes, there is a greater stigma, or an attempt to disguise the disease.

“But still, when a woman gets trashed, drunk and acts out in public, it is a whole different than if a man does,” says Drewett.

The sober living home will offer these women a safe and loving atmosphere. With a twelve step model, they will walk hand in hand with these women into a life of recovery. However, they need your help. Gratitude House is looking for their…home.

“We would love it if some wonderful person even became willing to donate a house to us,” says Drewett.

Whether you can give funds or a home, for Gratitude House, it brings them one step closer to changing lives.

“Medicine, doctors, clergy, etc. they do what they can with an alcoholic at their door, but the people who really know, there is nothing quite like it.”