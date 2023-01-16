The acclaimed Soccer Made in St. Louis: A History of the Game in America’s First Soccer Capital brings the story of St. Louis soccer up to date.

ST. LOUIS — The acclaimed Soccer Made in St. Louis: A History of the Game in America’s First Soccer Capital brings the story of St. Louis soccer up to date since the publication of the sold-out first edition in 2011.

The second edition chronicles the successful drive to bring a Major League Soccer franchise to St. Louis while chronicling the early history of St. Louis soccer that’s come to light in the past decade.

Learn the stories of St. Louis players such as Lori Chalupny, Brad Davis, Vedad Ibisevic, and Becky Sauerbrunn, who played in World Cups in the 2010s, among other stories and anecdotes sourced from more than a hundred sources and interviews with 122 present and former administrators, coaches, owners, and players.

Soccer Made in St. Louis is the only history of the sport in the city that has played soccer since the 1870s and has produced 91 national champions, 66 players on the U.S. National Team, and 34 members of U.S. national soccer halls of fame.