Social Bar & Grill Soulard prepared for St. Louis' biggest Mardi Gras party

ST. LOUIS — Social Bar & Grill Soulard, home of the biggest Mardi Gras celebration outside of Rio De Janeiro and New Orleans, LA has spent the year gearing up for an incredible Mardi Gras experience right in Soulard, St. Louis.

They historically bring the largest private entertainment events to St. Louis and Mardi Gras is no different. Last year they had Shaq and this year, they have two top headliners, Kaskade and Nightmre. They've doubled their tent size to give people an even better VIP experience in the Effen Tent.

They've also recently completely renovated the interior of the restaurant and outside. They're located right on the parade route, providing DJ’s, food and drink.

