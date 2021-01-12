Help & Hope: Socializing during the holidays

Aviary Recovery Center wants you to keep these things in mind this holiday season

EOLIA, Mo. — Being newly clean and sober has its ups and downs, especially when it comes to socializing around the holidays.

Aviary Recovery Center says it’s important to realize that socializing sober isn’t as big and scary as it seems. It can be best to start smaller at first and avoid big crowds.

It’s also important to attend your meetings. The recovery community has so much to offer the newly sober individual. While meetings are not the place for socializing, they do provide fellowship. You can get plugged in with like-minded people who have similar goals.

And always remember, especially during the holidays, that you don’t owe anyone an explanation.

Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.

