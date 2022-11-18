Sonder Lush Nail Studio Giving the Gift of Self-Care

ST. LOUIS — Sonder Lush Nail Studio is located at 1428 Washington Ave. and is a nail care studio that specializes in manicure and pedicure services with the latest and ever-changing environmentally clean products. They were created to make clean nail beauty a reality in your beauty routine.
With the thought of community service in mind they've decided to give away free self-care baskets to those in need.
Sonder Lush Nail Studio is in need of your help though through collecting donations.
Things needed are:
- New/Gently used nail polishes and new nail files.
- Individually wrapped, unused period products.
- Unused soap and deodorant products.
Items can be dropped off at their Sonder Lush 1428 Washington Ave. location during regular business hours.
