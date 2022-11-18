x
Sonder Lush Nail Studio Giving the Gift of Self-Care

This holiday season, Sonder Lush Nail Studio is supplying no-cost feminine hygiene products and nail polish to those in need.

ST. LOUIS — Sonder Lush Nail Studio is located at 1428 Washington Ave. and is a nail care studio that specializes in manicure and pedicure services with the latest and ever-changing environmentally clean products. They were created to make clean nail beauty a reality in your beauty routine.

With the thought of community service in mind they've decided to give away free self-care baskets to those in need.

Sonder Lush Nail Studio is in need of your help though through collecting donations.

Things needed are:

- New/Gently used nail polishes and new nail files.

- Individually wrapped, unused period products.

- Unused soap and deodorant products.

Items can be dropped off at their Sonder Lush 1428 Washington Ave. location during regular business hours.

