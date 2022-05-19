‘Songs on Fire’ on display now at Sophie's Artist Lounge

Malik Wilson joined the show live from their location for a sneak peek.

The art gallery at Sophie’s Artist Lounge has an exciting new group exhibition, Songs of Fire, curated by JPW3 and Torie Zalben. It's on display now through July 9, 2022.

The exhibition brings together 21 American artists working across disciplines to herald a moment of celebration against a backdrop of knowing uncertainty.

The title 'Songs of Fire' is taken from an offhand utterance by a TV chef, using the phrase to describe a dish in progress. Taking the metaphor one step further, the exhibition revels in a process of transformation out of chaos.

Granting equal space to the illusory and the mundane, 'Songs of Fire' suggests a reconfigured world in which the familiar is scaled up, disassembled, and redrawn alongside bold, graphic acts of pure invention.

Resisting an underlying dogma, these disparate works cohere in the manner of a mixed-media collage, invoking subject matter as varied as personal artifacts, the cultural production industrial complex, and St. Louis' history.