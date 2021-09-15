Songs4Soldiers benefit concert is happening this weekend

The event will take place at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park in Columbia, IL

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Music serves its purpose in many ways, and a military veteran is using music this weekend to bring people together to support other military veterans and their families.

Dustin Row is the founder of the event, Songs4Soldiers. He joined Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson ahead of the benefit concert, featuring Josh Turner, Night Ranger, and more.

Songs4Soldiers will take place at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park, which can be found at 1200 N. Evergreen Ln. in Columbia, Illinois. It’s this Friday and Saturday, September 17 – 18.