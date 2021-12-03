Loyal to Local: Soul Soup STL

The soups are cooked and made with fresh ingredients.

ST. LOUIS — Soul Soup STL is a woman-owned craft soup kitchen out of South City.

The pandemic has hit the restaurant and hospitality industry hard, and Angie Bustos is an example of that. After spending 20+ years in the hospitality industry, Angie lost her job in March of last year. The food truck she worked for ultimately decided to close. However, the job loss of the pandemic led her to her passion project: cooking and selling soup.

“There are tons of places that I like to go for particular soups, but there’s just not a soup spot. And I thought, you know, I love soup. So, let’s make soup,” said Angie.

And Soul Soup STL was born.

Each week on Facebook, she will post a menu of the soups available for pre-order that week. These are not your traditional canned soups. They are cooked and made with fresh ingredients. They also have light and fun names to match, such as Lasagna Del Ray and Every Day I’m Brusselin. Once she receives enough pre-orders, she stops taking them. When they are ready, you can get them via curbside pickup out of the South Hampton Neighborhood.