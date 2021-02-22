Loyal to Local: Southside Alchemy

The business markets itself as St. Louis’ option for a Big, Bold, Low-Sodium Bloody Mary Mix.

ST. LOUIS — Todd Brutcher developed Southside Alchemy as a premier cocktail mixer business in 2019. The business markets itself as St. Louis’ option for a Big, Bold, Low-Sodium Bloody Mary Mix.

His first release, Sweat & Tears, is a big, bold mix intended to shift the model of what a Bloody Mary mix should and can be. That is low sodium, thick and the perfect amount of heat and flavor. It won the gold medal in the “New Release” category at the 3rd Annual International Drunken Tomato Awards last year.

In addition to Bloody Mary mix, it also offers premium Sangria mixes.