Southwestern Illinois College prepares students for careers as Pharmacy Technicians

Photojournalist Kenney Koger visited Southwestern Illinois College Belleville Campus to learn more about the SWIC Pharmacy Technician Program.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — With more and more pharmacies opening all the time, Southwestern Illinois College is preparing students for well-paying secure careers as Pharmacy Technicians.

Students can contact Pharmacy Technician Coordinator Melissa Epps to enroll and learn more about the program at (618) 235-2700, by emailing Melissa.epps@swic.edu or by visiting swic.edu.

