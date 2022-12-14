Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development opens new campus in Belleville

Throughout the holiday season, keeping our families and neighbors safe should always be a priority.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The Southwestern Illinois Police Academy is a multi-faceted training facility that utilizes a combination of academia and practitioners to deliver a well-rounded law enforcement- based foundation of education.

The end result of the training program is a state certified individual capable of performing at the entry level requirements of any local or county law enforcement agency in the state of Illinois.

The new 31-acre campus is located at 2300 West Main Belleville, IL and is nearly 915,000 square feet with top of line facilities for training.

To learn more, click here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.