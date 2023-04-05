Spend the day in Scotland with the 2023 St. Louis Scottish Games

Guests can enjoy merchandise vendors, food vendors, beer sales as well as an entertainment venue with both traditional/folk and modern Scottish music.

Example video title will go here for this video

Spend the day in Scotland with St. Louis Scottish Games and Cultural Festival on Saturday May 6th, 2023 at Schroeder Park in Manchester, MO. St. Louis Scottish Games and Cultural Festival is a 501c nonprofit organization that celebrates the people, history, tradition, and culture of Scotland.

The 2023 St. Louis Scottish Games will include feats of strength with Scottish heavy athletics (including the iconic caber toss), traditional Highland dancing, Scottish clan gatherings, bagpiping and sheepdog demonstrations. Everyone is invited to this family friendly event with activities for children, youth, and adults that includes various traditional aspects of Scotland and Scottish ancestry. Also, there will be competitions for athletics, piping, dancing, children’s foot racing, and a tug of war.