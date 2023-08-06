Spend your summer poolside at Le Meridien’s rooftop pool

Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton is opening their pool deck to the public again this year for Golden Hour every Thursday evening from 5:30-8 p.m. for “Au Soleil Thursdays.” Guests can relax poolside with an exclusive rosé and lemonade cocktail menu alongside Petite Bites from the hotel’s restaurant, Café la Vie , and live music performed by Alexander Ruwe and the Red Jacket Band .

The program is called Au Soleil, which is a French expression meaning “in the sun.” The goal is to immerse guests and locals in a European beach-inspired environment bringing the glamour of traveling around the world a little closer to home. Alongside Au Soleil Thursdays, their pool deck will host other events including a glow yoga class for all experience levels led by local studio, Joy of Yoga. Attendees will wear glow-in-the-dark clothing and jewelry during this class under the stars. Additionally, you can take part in their Father’s Day event.